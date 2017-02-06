Mozilla Files Brief Against U.S. Immigration Executive Order

Mozilla filed a legal brief against the Executive Order on immigration, along with nearly 100 other major companies across different industries.

We joined this brief in support of the State of Washington v. Trump case because the freedom for ideas and innovation to flow across borders is something we strongly believe in as a tech company. More importantly it is something we know is necessary to fulfill our mission to protect and advance the internet as a global public resource that is open and accessible to all.

The order is also troubling because of the way it undermines trust in U.S. immigration law. This sets a dangerous precedent that could damage the international cooperation required to develop and maintain the open internet.

We believe this Executive Order is misplaced and damaging to Mozilla, to the country, and to the global technology industry. These restrictions are significant and have created a negative impact to Mozilla and our operations, especially as a global community with international scope.

The ability for individuals, and the ideas and expertise they carry with them, to travel across borders is central to the creation of the technologies and standards that power the open internet. We will continue to fight for more trust and transparency across organizations and borders to help protect the health of the internet and to nurture the innovation needed to advance the internet.