The Battle to Save Net Neutrality: A Panel with Tom Wheeler, Ro Khanna, Mozilla, Leading TV Producers and Others

On September 18, net neutrality experts will gather at the Internet Archive to discuss dire threats to the open web. You’re invited

Net neutrality — and the future of a healthy internet — is at stake.

In May, the FCC voted to move forward with plans to gut net neutrality. It was a decision met with furor: Since then, many millions of Americans have written, phoned and petitioned the FCC, demanding an internet that belongs to individual users, not broadband ISP gatekeepers. And scores of nonprofits and technology companies have organized to amplify Americans’ voices.

The first net neutrality public comment period ends on August 30, and the FCC is moving closer to a vote.

So on Monday, September 18, Mozilla is gathering leaders at the forefront of protecting net neutrality. We’ll discuss why it matters, what lies ahead, and what can be done to protect it.

Leaders like former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Congressman Ro Khanna will discuss net neutrality’s importance to free speech, innovation, competition and social justice.

This free public event, titled “Battle to Save Net Neutrality,” will feature a panel discussion, reception and audience Q&A. It will be held at the Internet Archive (300 Funston Avenue, San Francisco) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participants include:

Panelist Tom Wheeler, former FCC Chairman who served under President Obama and architect of the 2015 net neutrality rules

Panelist and Congressman Ro Khanna (D-California), who represents California’s 17th congressional district in the heart of Silicon Valley. Khanna is a vocal supporter of net neutrality

Panelist Amy Aniobi, TV writer and producer for “Insecure” (HBO) and “Silicon Valley” (HBO), and member of the Writers Guild of America, West

Panelist Luisa Leschin, TV writer and producer for “From Dusk til Dawn” (Netflix) and “Just Add Magic” (Amazon), and a member of the Writers Guild of America, West

Panelist Denelle Dixon, Mozilla Chief Legal and Business Officer. Dixon spearheads Mozilla’s business, policy and legal activities in defense of a healthy internet. She is a vocal advocate for net neutrality, encryption and greater user choice and control online

Panelist Malkia Cyril, Executive Director of the Center for Media Justice. Cyril has spent the past 20 years building the capacity of racial and economic justice movements to win media rights, access and power in the digital age

Moderator Gigi Sohn, Mozilla Tech Policy Fellow and former counselor to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler (2013-2016). One of the nation’s leading advocates for an open, fair, and fast internet, Sohn was named “one of the heroes that saved the Internet” by The Daily Dot for her leadership in the passage of the FCC’s strong net neutrality rules in 2015

Join us as we discuss the future of net neutrality, and what it means for the health of the internet. Register for this free event here.