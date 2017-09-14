Public Event: The Fate of Net Neutrality in the U.S.

Mozilla is hosting a free panel at the Internet Archive in San Francisco on Monday, September 18. Hear top experts discuss why net neutrality matters and what we can do to protect it

Net neutrality is under siege.

Despite protests from millions of Americans, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is moving forward with plans to dismantle hard-won open internet protections.

“Abandoning these core protections will hurt consumers and small businesses alike,” Mozilla’s Heather West penned in an open letter to Pai earlier this week, during Pai’s visit to San Francisco.

The FCC may vote to gut net neutrality as early as October. What does this mean for the future of the internet?

Join Mozilla and the nation’s leading net neutrality experts at a free, public event on September 18 to discuss just this. We will gather at the Internet Archive to discuss why net neutrality matters to a healthy internet — and what can be done to protect it.

RSVP: The Battle to Save Net Neutrality

The Battle to Save Net Neutrality, a reception and discussion in downtown San Francisco. Register for free tickets

Mozilla Tech Policy Fellow and former FCC Counselor Gigi Sohn will moderate a conversation with the nation’s leading experts on net neutrality, including Mozilla’s Chief Legal and Business Officer, Denelle Dixon, and:

Tom Wheeler, Former FCC Chairman who served under President Obama and was architect of the 2015 net neutrality rules

Representative Ro Khanna, (D-California), who represents California’s 17th congressional district in the heart of Silicon Valley

Amy Aniobi, Supervising Producer of HBO’s “Insecure”

Luisa Leschin, Co-Executive Producer/Head Writer of Amazon’s “Just Add Magic”

Malkia Cyril, Executive Director of the Center for Media Justice

and Dane Jasper, CEO and Co-Founder of Sonic.

Monday, September 18, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

The Internet Archive, 300 Funston Avenue San Francisco, CA 94118

