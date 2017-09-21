Tracking Protection for Firefox for iOS Plus Multi-Tasking in Focus for Android New Today

Across the industry, September is always an exciting month in mobile, and the same is true here at Mozilla.

Today, we’re launching the newest Firefox for iOS alongside an update for the popular Firefox Focus for Android, which we launched in June.

What’s new with Firefox for iOS:

Tracking Protection: Rejoice! For the first time, Firefox users running iOS11 on iPhone and iPad will now have automatic ad and content blocking with Private Browsing mode, as well as the tracking protection option in regular browsing. This feature uses the same ad blocking technology as Firefox Focus for Android and iOS, Firefox for Desktop and Firefox for Android. We’re always looking to bring the latest features to our users, and we’re finally able to deliver it to Firefox for iOS thanks to changes by Apple to enable the option for 3rd party browsers.

Improved Syncing: We’ve offered the ability for users to sync desktop content like passwords, history and bookmarks to mobile, and today we’re enhancing Firefox sync so content on your mobile now syncs back to your desktop.

To get the latest version of Firefox for iOS, on the App Store.

What’s new with Focus for Android:

Multiple Tabs: While simplicity is the name of the game for Firefox Focus, we’ve been listening to you and made the private browsing experience even better with the addition of multitasking support. This means users now have the ability to open multiple web pages at a time and easily switch between tabs in the same session.

You can download Firefox Focus for Android on Google Play.