State of Mozilla 2016: Annual Report

The State of Mozilla annual report for 2016 is now available here.

The State of Mozilla includes information about how Mozilla operates along with some highlights and detailed financial reports for 2016.

(We know it’s currently 2017- as a non-profit organization, we release this report when we submit our tax filing for the previous year.)

Mozilla is not your average company. Mozilla was founded nearly 20 years ago with the mission to ensure the internet is a global public resource that is open and accessible to all and the principles of the Mozilla Manifesto still guide our work today. Mozilla exists to protect the health of the internet and maintain the critical balance between commercial profit and public benefit.

Today, we remain dedicated to the mission in all the work we do, products we develop, and the partnerships, allies, and investments we make.

In a world with new and evolving threats to the open internet, innovation, user control, and our privacy and security, the Mozilla mission is more important now than ever before. There are billions of people online today who face these risks and every day thousands of Mozillians (employees, allies, volunteers, donors, supporters) fight to promote openness, innovation and opportunity online. We are proudly taking our place in the world to protect the free and open and open internet at a time when the fight needs a leader more than ever.

We measure our success not only by the adoption of our products, but also by our ability to increase the control people have in their online lives, our impact on the internet, our contribution to standards, and how we work to protect the health of the internet.

None of the work we do or the impact we have would at Mozilla would be possible without the dedication of our global community of contributors and loyal Firefox users. We are incredibly grateful for the support and we will continue to fight for the open internet.

We encourage you to get involved to help protect the future of the internet, join Mozilla.