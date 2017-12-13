Firefox Focus Adds Quick Access Without Sacrificing Users’ Privacy

It’s been a little over a year since we launched Firefox Focus. We’ve had tremendous success since then, we launched in 27+ languages, launched on Android, and hit over 1 million downloads on Android within the first month of launch.

Today, we’re introducing a new feature: quicker access to your most visited sites, as well as the ability to add any search engine to your Focus app. They were the most requested items from our users and are aligned with our goals on what makes Focus so great.

We know our users want choice and miss the convenience of having their favorite websites and search engines at their fingertips, but they don’t want to sacrifice their privacy. Since the moment we’ve built Focus, our goal has been to get our users quickly to the information and sites all while keeping their data safe from unwanted targeting.

We all have our popular go-to sites that we visit regularly — whether it’s checking the latest news on your favorite news site or checking the scores of your beloved sports team. Now, you can add the sites you visit frequently to your personal autocomplete list within the app. This means that only you can see the sites’ URL in this list. So, when you’re ready to check your favorite sports team’s scores, you simply type in a couple letters and autocomplete will finish the job.

Check it out here:

There’s also something new for users where they can add search engines from any site that has a search field. If you want to search from somewhere outside our list of suggested search engines, go ahead and add it! For example, if you want to see a movie this weekend but don’t want to waste hours on a bad movie, you can check rottentomatoes.com. We know that choice is important to our power users so this new function allows them to set up their preferred way for searching the web.

One of the reasons users love Focus is because of the faster load times due to our auto-blocking of ads and trackers. It quickly gets you to the places where you want to go and sets us apart from other browsers. We built Focus as the quickest and easiest privacy browser built with you in mind.

The latest version of Firefox Focus can be downloaded on Google Play and in the App Store.