Mozilla Reaffirms Commitment to Transgender Equality

As an employer, Mozilla has a long-standing commitment to diversity, inclusion and fostering a supportive work environment. In keeping with that commitment, today we join the growing list of companies publicly opposed to efforts to erase transgender protections through reinterpretation of existing laws and regulations, as well as any policy or regulation that violates the privacy rights of those who identify as transgender, gender non-binary, or intersex.

The rights, identities and humanity of transgender, gender non-binary and intersex people deserve affirmation.

A workplace that is inclusive of a diversity of backgrounds and experiences is also good for business. We’re glad to see companies across the industry joining the Human Rights Campaign’s statement and sharing this perspective.

At Mozilla, we have clear community guidelines dictating our expectations of employees and volunteers and recently rolled out workplace guidelines for transitioning individuals and their managers. These actions are a part of our commitment to ensuring a welcoming, respectful and inclusive culture.

We urge the federal government to end its exploration of policies that would erase transgender protections and erode decades of hard work to create parity, respect, opportunity and understanding for transgender professionals.