State of Mozilla 2017: Annual Report

The State of Mozilla annual report for 2017 is now available here.

The new report outlines how Mozilla operates, provides key information on the ways in which we’ve made an impact, and includes details from our financial reports for 2017. The State of Mozilla report release is timed to coincide with when we submit the Mozilla non-profit tax filing for the previous calendar year.

Mozilla is unique. We were founded nearly 20 years ago with the mission to ensure the internet is a global public resource that is open and accessible to all. That mission is as important now as it has ever been.

The demand to keep the internet transparent and accessible to all, while preserving user control of their data, has always been an imperative for us and it’s increasingly become one for consumers. From internet health to digital rights to open source — the movement of people working on internet issues is growing — and Mozilla is at the forefront of the fight.

We measure our success not only by the adoption of our products, but also by our ability to increase the control people have in their online lives, our impact on the internet, our contribution to standards, and how we work to protect the overall health of the web.

As we look ahead, we know that leading the charge in changing the culture of the internet will mean doing more to develop the direct relationships that will make the Firefox and Mozilla experiences fully responsive to the needs of consumers today.

We’re glad not to be at this alone. None of the work we do or the impact we have would be possible without the dedication of our global community of contributors and loyal Firefox users. We are incredibly grateful for the support and we will continue to fight for the open internet.

We encourage you to get involved to help protect the future of the internet, join Mozilla.