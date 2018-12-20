Create, test, innovate, repeat.

Let’s imagine a not-too-distant future:

Imagine you are somewhere that is familiar to you such as your home, or your favorite park.

Imagine that everything around you is connected and it has a link.

Imagine you have the internet in your ears and you can speak directly to it.

Imagine that instead of 2D screens around you, the air is alive with knowledge and wonder.

Imagine that you are playing your favorite game with your friend while they are virtually sitting next to you.

Now, imagine what that looks like covered in ads. Malware is everywhere, and you have no control over what you see or hear.

Technology will continue to shape our lives and our future, but what that future looks like is up to us. We are excited about the internet growing and evolving, but new possibilities bring new challenges. We don’t need to give up control of our personal lives in exchange for great products that rely on personal data for ads. Here at Mozilla, we are working hard to make sure that new technologies evolve in a way that champion privacy and choice.

We do this by engaging with engineers, teachers, researchers, developers, creators, artists, and thinkers around the globe to ensure that every voice is heard. We are constantly building new prototypes and experimental products for platforms that have the potential to build a different kind of web experience.

Today, Mozilla is launching a new Mozilla Labs. This is our online space where anyone can find our latest creations, innovations, and cutting-edge technologies.

What will you find at Mozilla Labs?

Download our WebXR Viewer for iOS, where you can get a sneak peek of experiencing augmented reality inside web browser.

Create new virtual environments with Spoke, and then experience them with friends using Hubs by Mozilla.

Contribute to Common Voice, where we help voice systems understand people from diverse backgrounds and put expensive voice data at the hands of independent creators

Get started with Project Things, where we are building a decentralized ‘Internet of Things’ that is focused on security, privacy, and interoperability.

Install Firefox Reality and browse the immersive web completely in virtual reality.

Those are just a few of the future technologies we worked on in 2018, and we are just getting started. As we ramp up for 2019, we will continue to innovate across platforms such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Internet of Things, Speech/Voice, Artificial Intelligence, Open Web Technologies, and so much more.

You can check out our cutting-edge projects on Mozilla Labs, or you can roll up your sleeves and contribute to one of our many open source projects. Together we can collectively build the future we want to see.