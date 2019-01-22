Welcome Roxi Wen, our incoming Chief Financial Officer

I am excited to announce that Roxi Wen is joining Mozilla Corporation as our Chief Financial Officer (CFO) next month.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the non-profit Mozilla Foundation, the Mozilla Corporation, with over 1,000 full-time employees worldwide, creates products, advances public policy and explores new technology that give people more control over their lives online, and shapes the future of the global internet platform for the public good.

As our CFO Roxi will become a key member of our senior executive team with responsibility for leading financial operations and strategy as we scale our mission impact with new and existing products, technology and business models to better serve our users and advance our agenda for a healthier internet.

“I’m thrilled to join Mozilla at such a pivotal moment for the technology sector,” said Roxi Wen. “With consumers demanding more and better from the companies that supply the technology they rely upon, Mozilla is well-positioned to become their go-to choice and I am eager to lend my financial know-how to this effort.”

Roxi comes to Mozilla from Elo Touch Solutions, where she was CFO for the private equity-backed (The Gores Group) $400 million global manufacturer of touch screen computing systems. She brings to Mozilla experience across varying sectors from technology to healthcare to banking having held senior-level positions at GE Energy, Medtronic and Royal Bank of Canada.

Roxi is a CFA charterholder, earned a Bachelor of Economics from Xiamen University, China, a MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. When she assumes her role in mid-February, Roxi will be based in our Mountain View, California headquarters.

Please join me in welcoming Roxi to Mozilla.