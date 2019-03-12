Apply for a Mozilla Fellowship

We’re seeking technologists, activists, policy experts, and scientists devoted to a healthy internet. Apply to be a 2019-2020 Mozilla Fellow

Today, we’re opening applications for Mozilla Fellowships. Mozilla is seeking technologists, activists, policy experts, and scientists who are building a more humane digital world:

http://mozilla.fluxx.io/apply/fellowship

Mozilla Fellows work on the front lines of internet health, at a time when the internet is entwined with everything from elections and free expression to justice and personal safety. Fellows ensure the internet remains a force for good — empowerment, equality, access — and also combat online ills, like abuse, exclusion, and closed systems.

Mozilla is particularly interested in individuals whose expertise aligns with our 2019 impact goal: “better machine decision making,” or ensuring the artificial intelligence in our lives is designed with responsibility and ethics top of mind. For example: Fellows might research how disinformation spreads on Facebook. Or, build a tool that identifies the blind spots in algorithms that detect cancer. Or, advocate for a “digital bill of rights” that protects individuals from invasive facial recognition technology.

During a 10-month tenure, Mozilla Fellows may run campaigns, build products, and influence policy. Along the way, Fellows receive competitive funding and benefits; mentorship and trainings; access to the Mozilla network and megaphone; and more. Mozilla Fellows hail from a range of disciplines and geographies: They are scientists in the UK, human rights researchers in Germany, tech policy experts in Nigeria, and open-source advocates in New Zealand. The Mozilla Fellowship runs from October 2019 through July 2020.

Specifically, we’re seeking Fellows who identify with one of three profiles:

Open web activists: Individuals addressing issues like privacy, security, and inclusion online. These Fellows will embed at leading human rights and civil society organizations from around the world, working alongside the organizations and also exchanging advocacy and technical insights among each other.

Tech policy professionals: Individuals who examine the interplay of technology and public policy — and craft legal, academic, and governmental solutions.

Scientists and researchers: Individuals who infuse open-source practices and principles into scientific research. These Fellows are based at the research institution with which they are currently affiliated.

Learn more about Mozilla Fellowships, and then apply. Part 1 of the applications closes on Monday April 8, 2019 at 5:00pm ET. Below, meet a handful of current Mozilla Fellows:

Valentina Pavel

Valentina is a digital rights advocate working on privacy, freedom of speech, and open culture. Valentina is currently investigating the implications of digital feudalism, and exploring different visions for shared data ownership. Read her latest writing.

Selina Musuta

Selina is a web developer and infosec expert. Selina is currently embedded at Consumer Reports, and supporting the organization’s privacy and security work.

Julia Lowndes | @juliesquid

Julia is a environmental scientist and open-source advocate. Julia is currently evangelizing openness in the scientific community, and training fellow researchers how to leverage open data and processes. Learn about her latest project.

Richard Whitt | @richardswhitt

Richard is a tech policy expert and industry veteran. Richard is currently exploring how to re-balance the user-platform dynamic online, by putting powerful AI and other emerging tech in the hands of users. Read his recent essay in Fast Company.