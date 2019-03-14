Thank you, Denelle Dixon

I want to take this opportunity to thank Denelle Dixon for her partnership, leadership and significant contributions to Mozilla over the last six years.

Denelle joined Mozilla Corporation in September 2012 as an Associate General Counsel and rose through the ranks to lead our global business and operations as our Chief Operating Officer. Next month, after an incredible tour of duty at Mozilla, she will step down as a full-time Mozillian to join the Stellar Development Foundation as their Executive Director and CEO.

As a key part of our senior leadership team, Denelle helped to build a stronger more resilient Mozilla, including leading the acquisition of Pocket, orchestrating our major partnerships, and helping refocus us to unlock the growth opportunities ahead. Denelle has had a huge impact here — on our strategy, execution, technology, partners, brand, culture, people, the list goes on. Although I will miss her partnership deeply, I will be cheering her on in her new role as she embarks on the next chapter of her career.

As we conduct a search for our next COO, I will be working more closely with our business and operations leaders and teams as we execute on our strategy that will give people more control over their connected lives and help build an Internet that’s healthier for everyone.

Thank you, Denelle for everything, and all the best on your next adventure!