Welcome Lindsey Shepard, VP Product Marketing

I’m excited to let you know that today, Lindsey Shepard joins us as our VP of Product Marketing.

Lindsey brings a wealth of experience from a variety of sectors ranging from consumer technology to the jewelry industry.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Mozilla, an organization that has always been a champion for user agency and data privacy, during this pivotal time in the tech industry. I’m looking forward to showcasing to people the iconic Firefox brand, along with its quickly-expanding offering of products and services that realistically and respectfully meet the needs and challenges of online life today.”

Most recently, Lindsey headed up corporate-level marketing for Facebook Inc., including leading product marketing for Facebook’s core products: News Feed, News, Stories, Civic Engagement, Privacy and Safety. Before joining Facebook, Lindsey led marketing at GoldieBlox, a Bay Area start-up focused on bridging the gender gap in STEM.

As our new VP of Product Marketing Lindsey will be a core member of my marketing leadership team, responsible for building strong ties with our product organization. She will be a key driver of Mozilla’s future growth, overseeing new product launches, nurturing existing products, ideating on key campaigns and go-to-market strategies, and evangelizing new innovations in internet technologies.

Lindsey will be based in the Bay Area and will share her time between our Mountain View and San Francisco offices. Please join me in welcoming Lindsey to Mozilla.