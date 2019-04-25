Firefox and Emerging Markets Leadership

Building on the success of Firefox Quantum, we have a renewed focus on better enabling people to take control of their internet-connected lives as their trusted personal agent — through continued evolution of the browser and web platform — and with new products and services that provide enhanced security, privacy and user agency across connected life.

To accelerate this work, we’re announcing some changes to our senior leadership team:

Dave Camp has been appointed SVP Firefox. In this new role, Dave will be responsible for overall Firefox product and web platform development.

As a long time Mozillian, Dave joined Mozilla in 2006 to work on Gecko, building networking and security features and was a contributor to the release of Firefox 3. After a short stint at a startup he rejoined Mozilla in 2011 as part of the Firefox Developer Tools team. Dave has since served in a variety of senior leadership roles within the Firefox product organization, most recently leading the Firefox engineering team through the launch of Firefox Quantum.

Under Dave’s leadership the new Firefox organization will pull together all product management, engineering, technology and operations in support of our Firefox products, services and web platform. As part of this change, we are also announcing the promotion of Marissa (Reese) Wood to VP Firefox Product Management, and Joe Hildebrand to VP Firefox Engineering. Both Joe and Reese have been key drivers of the continued development of our core browser across platforms, and the expansion of the Firefox portfolio of products and services globally.

In addition, we are increasing our investment and focus in emerging markets, building on the early success of products like Firefox Lite which we launched in India earlier this year, we are also formally establishing an emerging markets team based in Taipei:

Stan Leong appointed as VP and General Manager, Emerging Markets. In this new role, Stan will be responsible for our product development and go-to-market strategy for the region. Stan joins us from DCX Technology where he was Global Head of Emerging Product Engineering. He has a great combination of start-up and large company experience having spent years at Hewlett Packard, and he has worked extensively in the Asian markets.

As part of this, Mark Mayo, who has served as our Chief Product Officer (CPO), will move into a new role focused on strategic product development initiatives with an initial emphasis on accelerating our emerging markets strategy. We will be conducting an executive search for a CPO to lead the ongoing development and evolution of our global product portfolio.

I’m confident that with these changes, we are well positioned to continue the evolution of the browser and web platform and introduce new products and services that provide enhanced security, privacy and user agency across connected life.