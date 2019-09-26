Firefox and Tactical Tech Bring The Glass Room to San Francisco

After welcoming more than 30,000 visitors in Berlin, New York, and London, The Glass Room is coming to San Francisco on October 16, 2019.

From the tech boom to techlash, our favorite technologies have become intertwined with our daily lives. As technology is embedded in everything from dating to driving and from the environment to elections, our desire for convenience has given way to trade-offs for our privacy, security, and wellbeing.

The Glass Room, curated by Tactical Tech and produced by Firefox, is a place to explore how technology and data are shaping our perceptions, experiences, and understanding of the world. The most connected generation in history is also the most exposed, as people’s privacy becomes the fuel for technology’s incredible growth. What’s gained and lost — and who decides — are explored at the Glass Room.

The Glass Room is in a 28,000 square-foot former retail store, located at 838 Market Street, across from Westfield San Francisco Centre, in the heart of the Union Square Retail District. It will be open to the public from October 16th through November 3rd. The location is intentional, meant to entice shoppers into the store and help them leave better equipped to make informed choices about technology and how it impacts their personal data, privacy, and security.

The Glass Room is a pop-up store with a twist, presenting more than 50 provocative tech products in an unexpected environment. This installment arrives in San Francisco to turn a mirror on Silicon Valley, to the people who make our technologies and those who are affected by its impact on society. “The biggest change since we launched The Glass Room in New York in 2016 and in London in 2017 is that the overall mood of tech users and consumers has shifted,” says Stephanie Hankey, of Tactical Tech. “People are starting to question how things work, how it affects them and what they can do about it. The Glass Room is a great way for users of technology to engage on a deeper level and make more informed choices. Each piece in The Glass Room tells a different story about data and technology, so there is something for everyone to connect with.”

This interactive public exhibit also includes a Data Detox Bar, where a team of in-house experts called Ingeniuses will dispense practical tips, tricks, and advice. There will also be a program of talks and workshops to foster debate, discussion, and solution-finding.

“We build the family of Firefox products to help people take charge of their data online, and give them control with features and tools that put privacy first,” says Mary Ellen Muckerman, Vice President of Brand Engagement. We know it’s our job to help people understand what’s happening behind the scenes of the technology they love and we hope that events like The Glass Room help inform people about how to protect themselves online.”

At this turning point in the age of wider technological advancement, The Glass Room marks a moment to reflect on what our next steps should be. How do we want to shape our relationship with technology in the future?

More Details

October 16th – November 3rd 2019

838 Market Street, San Francisco

12pm–8pm daily

Free and open to the public

theglassroom.org