Pocket provides fascinating reads from trusted sources in the UK with newest Firefox

It’s a stressful and strange time. Reading the news today can feel overwhelming, repetitive, and draining. We all feel it. We crave new inputs and healthy diversions—stories that can fuel our minds, spark fresh ideas, and leave us feeling recharged, informed, and inspired.

Connecting people with such stories is what we do at Pocket. We surface and recommend exceptional stories from across the web to nearly 40 million Firefox users in the U.S., Canada, and Germany each month. More than 4 million subscribers to our Pocket Hits newsletters (available in English and in German) see our curated recommendations each day in their inboxes.

Today we’re pleased to announce the launch of Pocket’s article recommendations for Firefox users in the United Kingdom. The expansion into the UK was made seamless thanks to our successes with English-language recommendations in the U.S. and Canada.

What does this mean for Firefox users in the UK? Open a new tab every day and see a curated selection of recommended stories from Pocket. People will see thought-provoking essays, hidden gems, and fascinating deep-dives from UK-based publishers both large and small — and other trusted global sources from across the web.

Where do these recommendations come from? Pocket readers. Pocket has a diverse, well-read community of users who help us surface some of the best stories on the web. Using our flagship Pocket app and save button (built right into Firefox), our users save millions of articles each day. The data from our most saved, opened, and read articles is aggregated; our curators then sift through and recommend the very best of these stories with the wider Firefox and Pocket communities.

The result is a unique alternative to the vast array of content feeds out there today. Instead of breaking news, users will see stories that dig deep into a subject, offer a new perspective, and come from outlets that might be outside their normal reading channels. They’ll find engrossing science features, moving first-person narratives, and entertaining cooking and career how-tos. They’ll discover deeply reported business features, informative DIY guides, and eye-opening history pieces. Most of all, they’ll find stories worthy of their time and attention, curated specifically for Firefox users in the United Kingdom. Publishers, too, will benefit from a new stream of readers to their high-quality content.

Pocket delivers these recommendations with the same dedication to privacy that people have come to expect from Firefox and Mozilla. Recommendations are drawn from aggregate data and neither Mozilla nor Pocket receives Firefox browsing history or data, or is able to view the saved items of an individual Pocket account. A Firefox user’s browsing data never leaves their own computer or device. .

We welcome new Pocket readers in the UK — alongside our readers in the U.S., Canada, and Germany — and hope you find your new tab is a breath of fresh air and a stimulating place to refuel and recharge at a time when you may be needing it most.

Download Firefox to get thought-provoking stories from around the web with every new tab. Be sure to enable the recommendations to begin reading.