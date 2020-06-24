We’re proud to join #StopHateForProfit

Mozilla stands with the family of companies and civil society groups calling on Facebook to take strong action to limit hateful and divisive content on their platforms. Mozilla and Firefox have not advertised on Facebook and Instagram since March of 2018, when it became clear the company wasn’t acting to improve the lack of user privacy that emerged in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

This is a crucial time for democracy, and internet platforms must play a constructive role. That means protecting people’s privacy and not becoming a willing vehicle for misinformation, hate, and lies. Now is the time for action, and we call upon Facebook to be on the right side of history.