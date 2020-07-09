Thank you, Julie Hanna

Over the last three plus years, Julie Hanna has brought extensive experience on innovation processes, global business operations, and mission-driven organizations to her role as a board member of Mozilla Corporation. We have deeply appreciated her contributions to Mozilla throughout this period, and thank her for her time and her work with the board.

Julie is now stepping back from her board commitment at Mozilla Corporation to focus more fully on her longstanding passion and mission to help pioneer and bring to market technologies that meaningfully advance social, economic and ecological justice, as evidenced by her work with Kiva, Obvious Ventures and X (formerly Google X), Alphabet’s Moonshot Factory. We look forward to continuing to see her play a key role in shaping and evolving purpose-driven technology companies across industries.

We are actively looking for a new member to join the board and seeking candidates with a range of backgrounds and experiences.