Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker urges European Commission to seize ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity

Today, Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker published an open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, urging her to seize a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to build a better internet through the opportunity presented by the upcoming Digital Services Act (“DSA”).

Mitchell’s letter coincides with the European Commission’s public consultation on the DSA, and sets out high-level recommendations to support President von der Leyen’s DSA policy agenda for emerging tech issues (more on that agenda and what we think of it here).

The letter sets out sets Mozilla’s recommendations to ensure:

Meaningful transparency with respect to disinformation;

More effective content accountability on the part of online platforms;

A healthier online advertising ecosystem; and,

Contestable digital markets

As Mitchell notes:

“The kind of change required to realise these recommendations is not only possible, but proven. Mozilla, like many of our innovative small and medium independent peers, is steeped in a history of challenging the status quo and embracing openness, whether it is through pioneering security standards, or developing industry-leading privacy tools.”

Mitchell’s full letter to Commission President von der Leyen can be read here.