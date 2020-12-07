State of Mozilla 2019-2020: Annual Impact Report

2020 has been a year like few others with the internet’s value and necessity front and center. The State of Mozilla for 2019-2020 makes clear that Mozilla’s mission and role in the world is more important than ever. Dive into the full report by clicking on the image below.

About the State of Mozilla

Mozilla releases the State of Mozilla annually. This impact report outlines how Mozilla’s products, services, advocacy and engagement have influenced technology and society over the past year. The State of Mozilla also includes details on Mozilla’s finances as a way of further demonstrating how Mozilla uses the power of its unique structure and resources to achieve its mission — an internet that is open and accessible to all.