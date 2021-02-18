Expanding Mozilla’s Boards

I’m delighted to share that the Mozilla Foundation and Corporation Boards are each welcoming a new member.

Wambui Kinya is Vice President of Partner Engineering at Andela, a Lagos-based global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote engineers from Africa and other emerging markets. Andela’s vision is a world where the most talented people can build a career commensurate with their ability – not their race, gender, or geography. Wambui joins the Mozilla Foundation Board and you can read more from her, here, on why she is joining. Motivated by the intersection of Africa, technology and social impact, Wambui has led business development and technology delivery, digital technology implementation, and marketing enablement across Africa, the United States, Europe and South America. In 2020 she was selected as one of the “Top 30 Most Influential Women” by CIO East Africa.

Laura Chambers is Chief Executive Officer of Willow Innovations, which addresses one of the biggest challenges for mothers, with the world’s first quiet, all-in-one, in-bra, wearable breast pump. She joins the Mozilla Corporation Board. Laura holds a wealth of knowledge in internet product, marketplace, payment, and community engagement from her time at AirBnB, eBay, PayPal, and Skype, as well as her current role at Willow. Her experience also includes business operations, marketing, shipping, global customer trust and community engagement. Laura brings a clear understanding of the challenges we face in building a better internet, coupled with strong business acumen, and an acute ability to hone in on key issues and potential solutions. You can read more from Laura about why she is joining here.

At Mozilla, we invite our Board members to be more involved with management, employees and volunteers than is generally the case, as I’ve written about in the past. To ready them for this, Wambui and Laura met with existing Board members, members of the management team, individual contributors and volunteers.

We know that the challenges of the modern internet are so big, and that expanding our capacity will help us develop solutions to those challenges. I am sure that Laura and Wambui’s insights and strategic thinking will be a great addition to our boards.