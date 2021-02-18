Why I’m Joining Mozilla’s Board of Directors

Mozilla’s commitment and reputation to “ensure the internet remains a public resource that is open and accessible to us all” has consistently inspired me. However, there is an increased urgency to HOW this is done given the times we live in. We must not only build, convene and enable technology and communities on issues like disinformation, privacy, trustworthy AI and digital rights, but it is imperative that we consider:

how to rally citizens and ensure greater representation;

how we connect leaders and enable greater agency to produce; and finally,

how we shape an agenda that is more inclusive.

This is why I have joined the Mozilla board. I am truly honored and look forward to contributing but also learning alongside you.