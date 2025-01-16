Raising the bar: Why differential privacy is at the core of Anonym’s approach

Continuing our series on Anonym’s technology, this post focuses on Anonym’s use of differential privacy. Differential privacy is a cornerstone of Anonym’s approach to building confidential and effective data solutions. In this post, we’ll explain why we integrate differential privacy (DP) into all our systems and share how we tailor our implementation to meet the unique demands of advertising use cases.

As a reminder, Mozilla acquired Anonym over the summer of 2024, as a key pillar in its effort to raise the standards of privacy in the advertising industry. Separate from Mozilla surfaces like Firefox, which work to protect users from excessive data collection, Anonym provides ad tech infrastructure that focuses on improving privacy and limiting data shared between advertisers and ad platforms.

What is differential privacy?

Created in 2006 by Cynthia Dwork and her collaborators, DP provides a principled method to generate insights without compromising individual confidentiality. This is typically achieved by adding carefully calibrated statistical noise to computations, making individual data points indistinguishable.

Differential Privacy has been used in a number of different contexts to enhance user privacy, notably in the US Census and for public health use cases. This post will focus on why Anonym believes DP is an essential tool in how we create performance with our partners, while preserving privacy. For those interested in learning more about the theoretical underpinnings of DP, we’ve linked some of our favorite resources at the end of this post.

Why differential privacy for advertising use cases?

Simply put, we believe that differential privacy offers improved privacy to users while allowing analysis on ad performance. Many traditional privacy techniques used in advertising are at high risk of exposing user data, even if inadvertently. One of the most common traditional techniques is only returning aggregates when more than a minimum number of users have contributed (thresholding). The two examples below illustrate where thresholding can still result in revealing user data.

Example 1: In attribution reporting, measuring partially overlapping groups can reveal individual user information. Imagine a dataset that provides attribution data segmented by age group and we have implemented a threshold of ten – meaning we will only provide reporting if we have at least ten conversions for the segment. Suppose there are only nine purchasers in the “18-20” age group. Thresholding might suppress this entire segment to protect privacy. However, if a larger group—such as users exposed to ads targeted at users aged 18 to 35—is reported, and this larger group contains just one more user, it becomes relatively straightforward to deduce that the additional user is a purchaser. This demonstrates how thresholding alone can unintentionally expose individual data by leaving related groups visible.

Example 2: Imagine a clean room consistently suppresses results for aggregations with fewer than ten individuals but always reports statistics for groups with ten or more, an attacker could introduce minor changes to the input data—such as adding a single individual—to observe how the output changes. By monitoring these changes, the attacker could reverse-engineer the behavior of the individual added.

The FTC has recently shared its perspective that relying purely on confidential computing by using data clean rooms may not adequately protect people’s privacy and we agree – users need more protection than afforded by simple aggregation and thresholding.

The advantages of differential privacy

Differential privacy offers several key improvements over the methods discussed above:

Mathematical guarantees: Differential privacy provides quantifiable and provable mathematical guarantees about the confidentiality of individuals in a dataset, ensuring that the risk of revealing individual-level information is reduced. Additionally DP has a concept called composibility which states that even if we look at a large number of results over time, we can still quantify the privacy. Protection from auxiliary information: DP ensures that even if a party such as an ad platform possesses additional information about users (which is typically the case), they cannot confidently identify specific individuals from the dataset. Minimal impact on utility: When implemented well, the actionability of DP-protected outputs is comparable to results without DP, and there is no need to suppress results. This means advertisers can trust their data to inform decision-making without compromising individual user confidentiality.

With these benefits, DP offers better privacy guarantees than other methods. We don’t need to think through all the potential edge cases like we saw for thresholding. For advertisers and platforms, the choice is clear: why wouldn’t you want the strongest available privacy protection?

How Anonym implements differential privacy

At Anonym, we recognize that one-size-fits-all solutions rarely work, especially in the complex world of advertising. That’s why all our DP implementations are bespoke to the ad platform and designed to maximize utility for each of their advertiser use cases.

Tailoring DP to the problem

Our approach takes into account the unique requirements of each advertising campaign. We use differential privacy for our ML-based solutions, but let’s use a measurement example:

Measurement goals: Are we measuring the number of purchases, the amount purchased, or both? We only want to release the necessary information to maximize utility.

Are we measuring the number of purchases, the amount purchased, or both? We only want to release the necessary information to maximize utility. Decision context: What metrics matter most to the advertiser? In lift that could be understanding incrementality vs. statistical significance. We can tailor what we return to meet the advertiser’s needs. This increases utility by avoiding releasing information that will not change decision making.

What metrics matter most to the advertiser? In lift that could be understanding incrementality vs. statistical significance. We can tailor what we return to meet the advertiser’s needs. This increases utility by avoiding releasing information that will not change decision making. Dimensional Complexity: What dimensions are we trying to measure? Is there a hierarchy? We can improve utility by taking advantage of underlying data structures.

High utility DP requires expertise

To create solutions that are both private and actionable, our development process involves close collaboration between our teams of differential privacy experts and advertising experts.

Differential privacy experts play a crucial role in ensuring the mathematical correctness of implementations. This is a critical step because DP guarantees are only valid if implemented correctly. These DP experts carefully match the DP method to the specific problem, selecting the option that offers the highest utility. Additionally, these experts incorporate the latest innovations in DP to further enhance the effectiveness and practicality of the solutions.

Advertising experts, on the other hand, help ensure the base ads algorithms are optimized to deliver high-utility results. Their insights further optimize DP methods for decision-making, aligning the outputs with the specific needs of advertisers.

This multidisciplinary approach helps our solutions meet rigorous mathematical privacy standards while empowering advertisers to make effective, data-driven decisions.

Conclusion

In an era of increasing data collection and heightened privacy concerns, differential privacy is a key technique for protecting the confidentiality of individual data without sacrificing utility. At Anonym, we’ve built DP into the foundation of our systems because we believe it’s the best way to deliver actionable insights while safeguarding user trust.

By combining deep expertise in DP with a nuanced understanding of advertising, we’re able to offer solutions that meet the needs of advertisers, regulators, and, most importantly, people.

