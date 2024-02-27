Mozilla Announces Call for Entries for the 2nd Annual Rise25 Awards in Dublin, Ireland

www.mozilla.org/rise25/nominate/

On the heels of Mozilla’s Rise25 Awards in Berlin last year, we’re excited to announce that we’ll be returning once again with a special celebration that will take place in Dublin, Ireland later this year.

The 2nd Annual Rise25 Awards will feature familiar categories, but with an emphasis on trustworthy AI. We will be honoring 25 people who are leading that next wave of AI — who are using philanthropy, collective power, and the principles of open source to make sure the future of AI is responsible, trustworthy, inclusive and centered around human dignity.

2023 was indeed the year of AI, and as more people adopt it, we know it is a technology that will continue to impact our culture and society, act as a catalyst for innovation and creation, and be a medium to engage people from all walks of life in conversations thanks to its growing ubiquity in our everyday lives.

We know we cannot do this alone: At Mozilla, we believe the most groundbreaking innovations emerge when people from diverse backgrounds unite to collaborate and openly trade ideas.

So if you know someone who you think should be celebrated, we want to hear from you!

Five winners from each of the five categories below will be selected to make up our 2024 Rise25 cohort:

Advocates – Guiding AI towards a responsible future

These are the policymakers, activists, and thinkers ensuring AI is developed ethically, inclusively, and transparently. This category also includes those who are adept at translating complex AI concepts for the broader public — including journalists, content creators, and cultural commentators. They champion digital rights and accessible AI, striving to make AI a force for societal good.

Builders – Developing AI through ethical innovation

They are the architects of trustworthy AI, including engineers and data scientists dedicated to developing AI’s open-source language infrastructure. They focus on technical proficiency and responsible and ethical construction. Their work ensures AI is secure, accessible, and reliable, aiming to create tools that empower and advance society.

Artists – Reimagining AI’s creative potential

They transcend traditional AI applications, like synthesizing visuals or using large language models. Their projects, whether interactive websites, films, or digital media, challenge our perceptions and demonstrate how AI can amplify and empower human creativity. Their work provokes thought and offers fresh perspectives on the intersection of AI and art.

Entrepreneurs – Fueling AI’s evolution with visionary ventures

These daring individuals are transforming imaginative ideas into reality. They’re crafting businesses and solutions with AI to meet societal needs, improve everyday life and forge new technological paths. They embody innovation, steering startups and projects with a commitment to ethical standards, inclusiveness and enhancing human welfare through technology.

Change Agents – Cultivating inclusive AI

They are challengers that lead the way in diversifying AI, bringing varied community voices into tech. They focus on inclusivity in AI development, ensuring technology serves and represents everyone, especially those historically excluded from the tech narrative. They are community leaders, corporate leaders, activists and outside-the-box thinkers finding ways to amplify the impacts of AI for marginalized communities. Their work fosters an AI environment of equality and empowerment.

This year’s awards build upon the success of last year’s programming and community event in Berlin, which brought to life what a future trustworthy Internet could look like. Last year’s event crowned trailblazers and visionaries across five distinct categories: Builders, Activists, Artists, Creators, and Advocates. (Psst! Stay tuned as we unveil their inspiring stories in a video series airing across Mozilla channels throughout the year, leading up to the 2nd Annual Rise25 Awards.)

So join us as we honor the innovators, advocates, entrepreneurs, and communities who are working to build a happier, healthier web. Click here to submit your nomination today.