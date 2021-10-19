Welcome Imo Udom, Mozilla’s new Senior Vice President, Innovation Ecosystems

I am delighted to share that Imo Udom has joined Mozilla as Senior Vice President, Innovation Ecosystems. Imo brings a unique combination of strategy, technical and product expertise and an entrepreneurial spirit to Mozilla and our work to design, develop and deliver new products and services.

While Mozilla is no stranger to innovation, this role is a new and exciting one for us. Imo’s focus won’t only be on new products that complement the work already happening in each of our product organizations, but also on creating the right systems to nurture new ideas within Mozilla and with like-minded people and organizations outside the company. I’m convinced that our brightest future comes from a combination of the products we offer directly and our connection to a broad ecosystem of creators, founders, and entrepreneurs in the world who are also trying to build a better internet.

“People deserve technology that not only makes their lives better and easier, but technology that they can trust,” said Udom. “Mozilla is one of the few companies already doing this work through its core products. I am thrilled to join the team to help Mozilla and others with the same mission build next generation products that bring people the best of modern technology while still keeping their best interests at the center.”

Previously, Imo was the Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Outmatch where he was responsible for ensuring the business and product strategy delivered value to customers, while never losing sight of its mission to match people with purpose. Prior to Outmatch, Imo co-founded and served as CEO of Wepow, a video interviewing solution that reduces interviewing time and improves hiring quality. Imo helped grow Wepow from a small side-project in 2010 to a successful enterprise platform supporting hundreds of global brands that was later acquired by Outmatch.

Beyond Imo’s impressive experience and background, it was his passion for learning and commitment to impacting the world in a positive way that made it clear that he was the right person for this work. Imo will report directly to me and will also sit on the steering committee.

I look forward to working closely with Imo as we write the next chapter of innovation at Mozilla.