Spring cleaning? Watch out for these product categories while online shopping

Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to swap stuffy winter layers to fresh air — and maybe confront the dust bunnies that moved in while you were busy. If you’re gearing up for a deep Spring clean or some much needed home maintenance, chances are you’re heading online to stock up on supplies. But before you fill up that cart, let’s talk about something a little less refreshing: the flood of unreliable product reviews that can make finding quality products harder than it should be.

Discounted prices? Thousands of five-star reviews? That must mean it’s a great buy, right? Not always. Some of the trendiest products come with a bummer: unreliable reviews. That’s where Fakespot comes in.

Fakespot is your secret weapon for smarter online shopping. The AI-powered browser extension helps millions of shoppers make better purchasing decisions by analyzing product reviews as you shop on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. It identifies which product reviews are reliable and can flag when extra caution should be considered in the product pages. Whether shopping for cleaning supplies or home upgrades, Fakespot’s Review Grades offer a clear A-F rating system to help navigate review reliability. It also evaluates seller credibility on platforms like eBay and Shopify, ensuring consumers can shop with confidence across the web.

Reliable reviews aren’t just about trust — they’re about saving you time, money, and frustration. A product propped up by fake reviews might seem like a steal, but if it falls apart after one use or doesn’t work as promised, you’re stuck dealing with returns or, worse, adding to the landfill. When you shop with confidence using Fakespot, you’re not just avoiding duds — you’re making smarter choices that keep quality products in your home and bad ones out of your cart (and the trash).

Breaking down the most & least reliable home products — according to reviews

Fakespot analyzed customer reviews on Amazon to highlight the categories with the most and least trustworthy feedback. Before you stock up on cleaning supplies or home upgrades, here’s what to know:

Categories you can count on

When it comes to these spring refresh essentials, the reviews are as trustworthy as they get.

Furnace Filters (82% reliable) — Not the most glamorous buy, but absolutely necessary. If you haven’t swapped yours in the last 3-6 months, consider this your sign. The good news? You can trust the reviews when picking a replacement.

— Not the most glamorous buy, but absolutely necessary. If you haven’t swapped yours in the last 3-6 months, consider this your sign. The good news? You can trust the reviews when picking a replacement. Shower Curtain Liners (80% reliable) — A purchase no one gets excited about, but at least you don’t have to stress over fake reviews. Swap out that soap-scummed liner with confidence.

— A purchase no one gets excited about, but at least you don’t have to stress over fake reviews. Swap out that soap-scummed liner with confidence. Horizontal Blinds (79% reliable) — Let the light in and upgrade those dusty blinds. The reviews in this category shouldn’t leave you in the dark.

— Let the light in and upgrade those dusty blinds. The reviews in this category shouldn’t leave you in the dark. Tools & Home Improvement (79% reliable) — Whether you’re stocking a new toolbox or tackling a weekend project, these reviews are as solid as the tools themselves.

— Whether you’re stocking a new toolbox or tackling a weekend project, these reviews are as solid as the tools themselves. Dish Cloths & Towels (75% reliable) — TikTok loves Swedish dishcloths, and if you’re thinking about making the switch, the reviews here will steer you in the right direction.

— TikTok loves Swedish dishcloths, and if you’re thinking about making the switch, the reviews here will steer you in the right direction. All-Purpose Cleaners (74% reliable) — Restock your go-to cleaner or try that trendy pink goop—either way, the reviews are scrubbing up strong.

Categories to be wary of

The reliability of these product reviews may be questionable. With each product category with a high number of unreliable reviews, we’ve included a product with an A or B review grade.

Ultrasonic Repellers (65% unreliable) — Uninvited critters moved in over the winter? Bad news: more than half of the reviews on these so-called solutions might be unreliable. While we can recommend a reliable alternative such as a trap or spray, this might be a case for the exterminator. Reliable Alternative: Tomcat Rat and Mouse Killer Disposable Stations Review Grade: A Review highlight: “…It’s a great value and it’s pellet free.”

— Uninvited critters moved in over the winter? Bad news: more than half of the reviews on these so-called solutions might be unreliable. While we can recommend a reliable alternative such as a trap or spray, this might be a case for the exterminator. Pressure Washers (45% unreliable) — The outside of your home deserves a quality clean just as well as the inside. Unfortunately, buying this online might not lead you to the best possible washer. Reliable Alternative: Westinghouse Electric Pressure Washer Review Grade: A Review highlight: “Super easy to assemble, user manual included, easy to use with excellent power to do any job!”

— The outside of your home deserves a quality clean just as well as the inside. Unfortunately, buying this online might not lead you to the best possible washer. Stick Vacuums & Electric Brooms (51% unreliable) — A dupe might look tempting, but with reviews this sketchy, you might just be sweeping your money away. Reliable Alternative: Dyson Cordless Vacuum Review Grade: A Review highlight: “From the moment I took it out of the box, it was clear that this vacuum was built well.”

— A dupe might look tempting, but with reviews this sketchy, you might just be sweeping your money away. Handheld Vacuums (43% unreliable) — Turns out, the smaller the vacuum, the bigger the review problem. Reliable Alternative: Black & Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Review Grade: A Review highlight: “The pivoting nozzle is extendable to get into nooks and crannies, able to lock into the position needed.”

— Turns out, the smaller the vacuum, the bigger the review problem. Personal Fans (45% unreliable) — Want a breeze? Don’t let unreliable reviews blow you off course. Reliable Alternative: Vornado Mid Size Room Fan Review Grade: A Review highlight: “If you want a quality fan that doesn’t rattle, doesn’t have a high pitched whine, and moves air without sounding like a boeing 737 on takeoff, this is the fan for you.”

— Want a breeze? Don’t let unreliable reviews blow you off course. Electric Space Heaters (43% unreliable) — When it comes to heating, reliability is everything—too bad the reviews don’t measure up. Reliable Alternative: Pelonis Oscillating Tower Space Heater Review Grade: B Review highlight: “It outperformed my expectations for under $100.”

— When it comes to heating, reliability is everything—too bad the reviews don’t measure up.

How Fakespot helps you shop smarter

Fakespot’s free browser extension cuts through the noise of misleading reviews, helping you make smarter purchasing decisions. The Review Grade system works on an A-F scale:

A & B: Reliable reviews

Reliable reviews C: Mixed reliability, approach with caution

Mixed reliability, approach with caution D & F: Unreliable, buyer beware

Before you stock up on seasonal necessities, download Fakespot on Firefox, Chrome, or Safari to shop with confidence. Make informed choices and keep your home refresh hassle-free!