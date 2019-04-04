Prep for tax season safely with Firefox Send

It’s tax season in North America. What? No cheers? We get it. April 15 in the United States and April 30 in Canada is the deadline to submit our tax returns. No matter how prepared you are or how much you love hunting for deductions, it can be complicated and stressful. Strangely named forms, byzantine formulas and marathon math sessions are enough to put you over the edge. While we’re not financial experts, we do know that we can help you avoid the additional stress of keeping your personal data private with Firefox Send.

We all know that personal financial documents and data are important to keep private. You don’t want just anyone knowing where you have retirement savings, what your social security or social insurance numbers are or how much you make. Sending that information via email means your data is out there and potentially vulnerable. Doing taxes is painful enough, so don’t add the headache of being a victim of identity fraud to it.

Firefox Send is a fully encrypted, free file sharing tool that allows you to send files through a safe, private link that you control. When your accountant or family money manager needs your W-2, T4 or 1099, use Firefox Send’s end-to-end encryption and password protection to get that information to them safely. Link expiry options means you don’t have to worry about digital snoopers finding the link later on and learning about your financial status. As a default we only store your data for 24 hours (or up to 7 days with a Firefox Account) and uploaded files are deleted upon download. Even if you don’t choose a specific download or time limit, you can rest assured that your file will self-destruct like a spy’s mission briefing.

Have a bucket-load of receipts to share? With Send you can share file sizes up to 1GB. If you have many bucket loads of receipts, sign up for a free Firefox account and share file sizes up to 2.5GB.

Send is easy for your recipient, too. These are not people who need added complications this time of year. With Send there are no accounts to set up, no strange file types to master or hassles. They simply receive a link to click and download the file.

We can’t make the finer points of the tax codes any easier to understand, but we can help you be confident that if you need to send financial information Firefox Send will get it to your recipient safely and then disappear from Send when you’re done with it.