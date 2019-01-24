Fast vs private? Have it all with Firefox.

Two years ago there weren’t many options when it came to a fast vs private browser. If you wanted fast internet, you had to give up privacy. If you went with a more private option, it didn’t move as fast. That is, until Firefox Quantum came along.

Before Firefox Quantum, we weren’t the fastest browser out there. Our competitors made some great browsers, but they kept (and still keep) track of where users go on the web. Those annoying ads that keep popping up are the direct result of this practice.

To help make things better we had to focus on ourselves first. We needed to create a browser on a brand new, multi-core CSS engine that actually gets faster as more cores are added. Enter – Firefox Quantum. It has twice the speed and privacy protections that are important in today’s web.

Here are three main reasons why there’s no need to choose between a fast vs private browser with Firefox.

Faster than the biggest ad company in the world.

Competition is healthy for the internet. Google makes a good browser, but they also collect massive amounts of data on their users. We built Firefox Quantum to use 30 percent less memory than Chrome. That lightness is one of the reasons Firefox is two times faster than before.

“Speed and tracking are closely related. Tracking slows down your browser a lot, so the more third-party trackers we block, the faster your browser gets,” said Mozilla’s Senior Director of Trust and Security, Marshall Erwin.

Less tracking, less memory usage, more speed.

Trackers are like invisible breaks that slow down a website. Behind your favorite shopping site, tracking scripts are working to see where you click. This can make loading speed sluggish.

Firefox’s private browsing mode automatically turns off third-party trackers. What’s more, the Firefox browser engine is built on Rust, and that makes Firefox super safe and fast when compared to most browsers, which use C++. So there’s no need to pick if you want fast vs private internet.

Power over trackers.

We believe you’re more than a cog in a machine. We do the back end, like blocking the third-party trackers, and give you easy access to privacy controls.

The fact is that certain websites need trackers to run effectively. We leave those on, but we know you can make your own decisions about privacy. That’s why our strict privacy controls give users the power to turn all trackers off.

This is only the beginning. Those who want data will continue to fight for it. We’ll continue to fight for a web that’s less about profits and more about people.