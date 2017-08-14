64-bit Firefox is the new default on 64-bit Windows

Users on 64-bit Windows who download Firefox will now get our 64-bit version by default. That means they’ll install a more secure version of Firefox, one that also crashes a whole lot less. How much less? In our tests so far, 64-bit Firefox reduced crashes by 39% on machines with 4GB of RAM or more

What’s the difference between 32-bit and 64-bit?

Here’s the key thing to know: 64-bit applications can access more memory and are less likely to crash than 32-bit applications. Also, with the jump from 32 to 64 bits, a security feature called Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) works better to protect you from attackers.

macOS and Linux users, fret not. You already enjoy a Firefox that’s optimized for 64-bit.

How do you get 64-bit Firefox?

If you’re running 64-bit Windows (here’s how to check), you have two options to get your computer hooked up with this improved Firefox experience: