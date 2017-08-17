The Lightweight Browser: Firefox Focus Does Less, Which Is So Much More

Firefox had a baby and named it Focus! Firefox Focus is the new private browser for iOS and Android, made for those times when you just need something simple and lightweight to do whatever you need to do and get back to life.

Focus is ideal for tasks that don’t need “browser overkill.” Overkill is when software uses a maximum amount of your device’s processing power and resources, when a bare minimum would have worked just fine. Overkill can make using the internet feel slow, unresponsive and kind-of not worth the effort. Overkill sends your data to third-party trackers.

For example, if you need to jump on the internet to look up Muddy Waters’ real name, and instead of “McKinley Morganfield” you get pop-up ads, screen takeovers, “sponsored” content and other third-party advertising-driven distraction, then you know what browser overkill feels like. It costs you too much in wasted time and invaded privacy to justify the simple ask.

Simplify



Instead of every beta bell and whistle, Focus has only one screen; a min amt of btns; no stored passwords or bandwidth hogging; and won’t remember your history. Focus also blocks third-party trackers automatically, giving you a faster and more private mobile search and browsing experience by default.

So when you value speed and simplicity in a quick session, use Firefox Focus! Add the Android or iOS app to your private browsing routine and see what a browser built light and lean on purpose can bring to your focus and peace of mind.

Download Firefox Focus on Google Play or in the App Store.