Make your Firefox browser a privacy superpower with these extensions

Privacy is important for everyone, but often in different ways. That’s part of why Firefox Extensions are so powerful. Starting with a browser like Firefox, that’s built for privacy out of the box, you can use extensions to customize your browser to suit your personal privacy needs.

We’ve put together a collection of 14 of our favorite privacy extensions, all made to help give you more control of your personal information.

Firefox Multi-Account Containers lets you keep parts of your online life separated into color-coded tabs that preserve your privacy. Cookies are separated by container, allowing you to use the web with multiple identities or accounts simultaneously. This is a great extension for people on shared computers or who have multiple accounts for services like Google or Amazon.



This extension helps you control more of your web activity from Facebook by isolating your identity into a separate container. This makes it harder for Facebook to track your activity on other websites via third-party cookies and lets you keep using a service you enjoy.

Instead of exposing your real email address to every random site asking for it, simply right-click on the designated input field and select “Bloody Vikings!”. Bloody Vikings! automatically inserts a temporary email address and opens the corresponding mailbox in a new background tab.

Control your cookies! When a tab closes, any cookies not being used are automatically deleted. Whitelist the ones you trust while deleting the rest. Bonus, it now works with Firefox multi-account containers.

Many websites rely on large third-parties for content delivery. Canceling requests for ads or trackers is usually drama-free, but sometimes ad blockers and tracking protectors break pages. Decentraleyes works around this by providing lightning speed delivery of local (bundled) files to improve online privacy.

Disconnect lets you visualize and block the otherwise invisible websites that track your search and browsing history.

Disconnect for Facebook prevents Facebook from tracking the webpages you go to by blocking Facebook related requests sent from third-party websites. Facebook Disconnect blocks traffic from third-party sites to Facebook servers but still you can visit and use your Facebook account without issues.

This extension provides the privacy essentials you need to take control of your personal information, no matter where the internet takes you: tracker blocking, smarter encryption, DuckDuckGo private search, and more.

This extension lets you set the number of days you want to keep your history for and then deletes it.

Hate it when you copy a URL to share and get a long string of characters? Link Cleaner lets you easily strip tracking parameters, giving you clean and simple links to share.

Privacy Badger automatically learns to block invisible trackers. Instead of keeping lists of what to block, Privacy Badger learns by watching which domains appear to be tracking you as you browse the Web. If trackers ignore your wishes to not be tracked (aka you have Do Not Track enabled), your Badger will learn to block them. Besides automatic tracker blocking, Privacy Badger also removes outgoing link click tracking on Facebook and Twitter.

Privacy marsupials are here to help you manage your data. Or to help you mess up the data collected by third-party-trackers. Privacy Possum disrupts common commercial tracking methods by reducing and falsifying the data gathered by tracking companies.

HTTP is the way a server communicates with the browser. HTTP enables visitors to view a website and send information back and forth to the server. HTTPS is communication through a secured connection. Communications through an HTTPS with the server are encrypted by a secure certificate known as an SSL. The encryption prevents third-parties from eavesdropping on communications to and from the server. Smart HTTPS automatically changes HTTP protocol to the secure HTTPS when it is available. If it encounters error while loading a site in HTTPS it will reverts it back to the HTTP so your browsing experience is seamless.

Web Security is a sophisticated browser add-on that uses an extensive database to prevent websites from harming your computer or obtaining your sensitive data. Users are often lured to open counterfeit websites of banks, by convincing emails. The Web Security extension will help you detect these counterfeit sites so that you will not be decoyed to enter your sensitive information where it is not safe.