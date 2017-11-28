The reports are in and you’re wild about Firefox Quantum

Firefox Quantum has been out in the world for a couple of weeks and we have been getting amazing feedback from users and press. We thought we’d share some of our favorites so far:

Firefox just released a new ultra-fast web browser to take on Google Chrome

“Mozilla’s latest browser — Firefox Quantum — is lightning fast, sleek, and ready to handle all six zillion of your tabs after almost two months in beta.” — Mashable

Firefox Quantum is available now – here’s why it’s so damn speedy

“…one of the best reasons to give Firefox Quantum a try is that Mozilla is actually concerned about the privacy of those that use its software…” — The Next Web

Why Firefox Quantum could take Chrome’s position as the king of browsers https://t.co/cBr9tDR3tC pic.twitter.com/bhA6Y62OPn — TechRepublic (@TechRepublic) November 16, 2017

The feedback has been rolling in from all over the world. From Germany and France to Taiwan and Brazil. Take everyone’s word for it and give Firefox Quantum a try.