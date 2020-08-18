Bug Bounty Program Updates: Adding (another) New Class of Bounties

Recently we increased bounty payouts and also included a Static Analysis component in our bounty program; and we are expanding our bug bounty program even further with a new Exploit Mitigation Bounty. Within Firefox, we have introduced vital security features, exploit mitigations, and defense in depth measures. If you are able to bypass one of these measures, even if you are operating from privileged access within the browser, you are now eligible for a bounty even if before it would not have qualified.

While previously, bypassing a mitigation in a testing scenario – such as directly testing the HTML Sanitizer – would be classified as a sec-low or sec-moderate; it will now be eligible for a bounty equivalent to a sec-high. Additionally, if the vulnerability is triggerable without privileged access, this would count as both a regular security vulnerability eligible for a bounty and a mitigation bypass, earning a bonus payout. We have an established list of the mitigations we consider in scope for this bounty, they and more details are available on the Client Bug Bounty page.

Finally, based on our experience with our Nightly channel, we are making a change to how we handle recent regressions. Occasionally we will introduce a new issue that is immediately noticed. These breaking changes are frequently caught by multiple systems including Mozilla’s internal fuzzing efforts, crash reports, internal Nightly dogfooding, and telemetry – and also sometimes by external bounty participants performing fuzzing on Nightly.

We still want to encourage bounty hunting on Nightly – even if other bounty programs don’t – but issuing bounties for obvious transient issues we find ourselves is not improving the state of Firefox security or encouraging novel fuzzer improvements. While some bounty programs won’t issue a bounty if an issue is also found internally at all, we will continue to do so. However, we are implementing a four-day grace period beginning when a code change that exposes a vulnerability is checked-in to the primary repository for that application. If the issue is identified internally within this grace period it will be ineligible for a bounty. After four days, if no one working on the project has reported the issue it is eligible.

We’re excited to expand our program by providing more specific targets of Firefox internals we would appreciate attention to – keep watch here and on Twitter for more tips, tricks, and targets for Firefox bounty hunting!