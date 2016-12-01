State of Mozilla 2015 Annual Report

We just released our State of Mozilla annual report for 2015. This report highlights key activities for Mozilla in 2015 and includes detailed financial documents.

Mozilla is not your average company. We’re a different kind of organization – a nonprofit, global community with a mission to ensure that the internet is a global public resource, open and accessible to all.

I hope you enjoy reading and learning more about Mozilla and our developments in products, web technologies, policy, advocacy and internet health.