Mozilla Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness for Internet Health

Today, Mozilla unveils several initiatives including an event focused on Internet Health with special guests DeRay McKesson, Lauren Duca and more, a brand new podcast, new tech to help create a voice database, as well as some local SF pop-ups.

Mozilla is doing this to draw the public’s attention to mounting concern over the consolidation of power online, including the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed actions to kill net neutrality.

New Polling

60 percent of people in the U.S. are worried about online services being owned by a small number of services, according to a new Mozilla/Ipsos poll released today.

“The Internet is a vital tool that touches every aspect of modern life,” said Mark Surman, Mozilla’s Executive Director. “If you care about freedom of speech, economic growth and a level playing field, then you care about guarding against those who would throttle, lock down or monopolize the web as if they owned it.

According to another Mozilla/Ipsos poll, seventy-six percent of people in the U.S. support net neutrality.

“At Mozilla, we’re fueling a movement to ensure the web is something that belongs to all of us. Forever,” Surman added.

“A Night for Internet Health”

On Thursday, June 29, Mozilla will host “A Night for Internet Health” — a free live event featuring prominent thinkers, performers, and political voices discussing power, progress, and life on the Web.

Mozilla will be joined by musician Neko Case, Pod Save the People host DeRay McKesson, Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca, comedian Moshe Kasher, tech media personality Veronica Belmont, and Sens. Al Franken and Ron Wyden via video.

The event is from 7-10 p.m. (PDT), June 29 at the SFJazz Center in San Francisco. Tickets will be available through the Center’s Box Office starting on June 15.

Credentials are available for media.

IRL podcast



On June 26, Mozilla will debut the podcast IRL: Because Online Life is Real Life. Host Veronica Belmont will share stories from the wilds of the Web, and real talk about online issues that affect us all.

People can listen to the IRL trailer or pre-subscribe to IRL on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, Overcast, or RadioPublic.

Project Common Voice: The World’s First Crowdsourced Voice Database

Voice-enabled devices represent the next major disruption, but access to databases is expensive and doesn’t include a diverse set of accents and languages. Mozilla’s Project Common Voice aims to solve the problem by inviting people to donate samples of their voices to a massive global project that will allow anyone to quickly and easily train voice-enabled applications. Mozilla will make this resource available to the public later this year.

The project will be featured at guerilla pop-ups in San Francisco, where people can also create custom tote bags or grab a T-shirt that expresses their support for a healthy Internet and net neutrality.

Locations:

Pop-ups:

Wednesday, June 28: From noon – 6 p.m. PDT at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco.

Thursday, June 29: From 7 – 10 at SFJazz in San Francisco.

Friday, June 30 – July 1: From noon – 6 p.m. PDT at Union Square in San Francisco.

SF Take-Over

Beginning on Monday, June 19, Mozilla will launch a provocative advertising campaign across San Francisco and online, highlighting what’s at stake with the attacks on net neutrality and power consolidation on the web.

The advertisements juxtapose opposing messages, highlighting the power dynamics of the Internet and offering steps people can take to create a healthier Internet. For example, one advertisement contrasts “Let’s Kill Innovation” with “Actually, let’s not. Raise your voice for net neutrality.”

San Franciscans and visitors will see the ads across the city and will be placed along Market and Embarcadero Streets, San Francisco Airport, projected on buildings– as well as online, radio, social media and prominent websites.

