Mozilla Announces “Net Positive: Internet Health Shorts” – A Film Screening About Society’s Relationship With The Internet

Mozilla, the non-profit behind the Firefox browser, is excited to support Rooftop Films in bringing a memorable evening of film and discussion to The Courtyard of Industry City, in beautiful Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, July 29 starting at 8 PM ET. As a part of Rooftop Films Annual Summer Series, Hitrecord will premiere a film produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt about staying safe online.

Mozilla believes the Internet is the most fantastically fun, awe-inspiring place we’ve ever built together. It’s where we explore new territory, build innovative products and services, swap stories, get inspired, and find our way in the world. It was built with the intention that everyone is welcome.

Right now, however, we’re at a tipping point. Big corporations want to privatize our largest public resource. Fake news and filter bubbles are making it harder for us to find our way. Online bullies are silencing inspired voices. And our desire to explore is hampered by threats to our safety and privacy.

“The Internet is a vast, vibrant ecosystem,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, Mozilla’s Chief Marketing Officer. “But like any ecosystem, it’s also fragile. If we want the Internet to thrive as a diverse, open and safe place where all voices are welcome, it’s going to take committed citizens standing tall to protect it. Mozilla is proud to support the artists and filmmakers who are raising awareness for Internet health through creativity and storytelling.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, actor and producer of “Too Much Information” said, “Mozilla is really a great organization, it’s all about keeping the Internet free, open and neutral. Being a Firefox user and a Mozilla donator myself, I was flattered when Mozilla knocked on hitRECord’s door and asked us to do this.”

Dan Nuxoll, Program Director at Rooftop Films said, “In such a pivotal year for the Internet, we are excited to be working with Mozilla in support of films that highlight with such great detail our relationship with the web. As a non-profit, we are thrilled to be collaborating with another non-profit in support of consumer education and awareness about issues that matter most.”

Join us as we explore, through short films, what’s helping and what’s hurting the Web. We are calling the event, “Net Positive: Internet Health Shorts.” People can register now to secure a spot.

Featured Films:

Harvest – Kevin Byrnes

Hyper Reality – Keiichi Matsuda

I Know You From Somewhere – Andrew Fitzgerald

It Should Be Easy – Ben Meinhardt

Lovestreams – Sean Buckelew

Project X – Henrik Moltke and Laura Poitras

Too Much Information – Joseph Gordon Levitt & hitRECord

Price of Certainty – Daniele Anastasion

Pizza Surveillance – Micah Laaker

Saturday, July 29

Venue: The Courtyard of Industry City

Address: 274 36th Street (Sunset Park, Brooklyn)

8:00 PM: Doors Open

8:30 PM: Live Music

9:00 PM: Films Begin

10:30 PM: Post-Screening Discussion with Filmmakers

11:00 PM: After-party sponsored by Corona Extra, Tanqueray, Freixenet, DeLeón Tequila, and Fever-Tree Tonic

In the past year, Mozilla has supported the movement to raise awareness for Internet Health by launching the IRL podcast, hosting events around the country, and collaborating with change-makers such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt to educate the public about a healthy and safe Internet environment.

