A ₹1 Crore Fund to Support Open Source Projects in India

Today Mozilla is announcing the launch of “Global Mission Partners: India”, an award program specifically focused on supporting open source and free software. The new initiative builds on the existing “Mission Partners” program. Applicants based in India can apply for funding to support any open source/free software projects which significantly further Mozilla’s mission.

Our mission, as embodied in our Manifesto, is to ensure the Internet is a global public resource, open and accessible to all; an Internet that truly puts people first, where individuals can shape their own experience and are empowered, safe and independent.

We know that many other software projects around the world, and particularly in India, share the goals of a free and open Internet with us, and we want to use our resources to help and encourage others to work towards this end.

If you are based in India and you think your project qualifies, Mozilla encourages you to apply. You can find the complete guidelines about this exciting award program on Mozilla’s wiki page.

The minimum award for a single application to the “Global Mission Partners: India” initiative is ₹1,25,000, and the maximum is ₹50,00,000.

The deadline for applications for the initial batch of “Global Mission Partners: India” is the last day of September 2017, at midnight Indian Time. Organizations can apply beginning today, in English or Hindi.

