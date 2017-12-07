Mozilla is Funding Art About Online Privacy and Security

Mozilla’s Creative Media Grants support art and artists raising awareness about surveillance, tracking, and hacking

La convocatoria para solicitudes está disponible en Español aquí

The Mozilla Manifesto states that “Individuals’ security and privacy on the Internet are fundamental and must not be treated as optional.”

Today, Mozilla is seeking artists, media producers, and storytellers who share that belief — and who use their art to make a difference.

Mozilla’s Creative Media Grants program is now accepting submissions. The program awards grants ranging from $10,000 to $35,000 for films, apps, storytelling, and other forms of media that explore topics like mass surveillance and the erosion of online privacy.

What we’re looking for

We seek to support producers creating work on the web, about the web, and for a broad public. Producers should share Mozilla’s concern that the private communications of internet citizens are increasingly being monitored and monetized by state and corporate actors.

As we move to an era of ubiquitous and connected digital technology, Mozilla sees a vital role for media produced in the public interest that advocates for internet citizens being informed, empowered and in control of their digital lives.

Imagine: An open-source browser extension that reveals how much Facebook really knows about you. Or artwork and journalism that examine how women’s personal data is tracked and commodified online.

(These are real projects, created by artists who now receive Mozilla Creative Media grants. Learn more about Data Selfie and Chupadados.)

The audiences for this work should be primarily in Europe and Latin America.

While this does not preclude makers from other regions from applying, content and approach must be relevant to one of these two regions.

How to apply

To apply, download the application guide.

Lee la descripción del proyecto en Español aquí.

All applications must be in English, and applicants are encouraged to read the application guide. Applications will be open until Midnight Pacific time December 31st, 2017. Applications will be reviewed January 2018.