A Healthy Internet Needs Trust & Diversity

Today, Mozilla joined 115 companies in filing a friend of the court brief with the United States Supreme Court to demonstrate our continued opposition to the U.S. travel ban in State of Washington v. Trump.

As we’ve said from the outset, this travel ban threatens the free flow of ideas and innovation across borders that is an essential part of our DNA as a technology company. It also puts in jeopardy our mission to protect and advance the internet as a global public resource that is open and accessible to all.

In a similar filing with the lower circuit court, we outlined these objections along with broader concerns about the disturbing way in which the executive order at the heart of this case erodes trust in U.S. immigration law. We cannot afford to have such a dangerous precedent set that could damage the international cooperation required to develop and maintain the open internet.

Ultimately, we would like the Court to hold that blanket bans targeted at people of particular religions or nationalities are unlawful under the U.S. Constitution and harmfully impact families, businesses, and the global community. We will continue to follow this case and advocate for the free flow of information and ideas across borders, of which travel is a key part.