Welcome Chris Lin, our new Vice President of IT

I’m excited to announce that Chris Lin is joining us today as our new Vice President of IT.

Chris will work closely with me to scale our impact and optimize operational efficiency. He will be responsible for the strategy, execution and operations of Mozilla’s business technology, information security, data management, network and infrastructure services.

“I am honored to join Mozilla at such an exciting juncture and work with the IT team to support the organization as we develop and grow our business and technical expertise,” said Chris Lin, Mozilla VP of IT. “Mozilla is a truly mission-driven organization with great products and technologies while also promoting internet health including privacy, security, openness, decentralization, digital inclusion, and web literacy. It’s wonderful to be part of Mozilla and contribute to our mission.”

Chris Lin joins Mozilla with a vast wealth of experience in IT, infrastructure, product management and cloud services. Chris was most recently at Facebook where he was Director of Enterprise Platform Infrastructure overseeing software-centric platform engineering, infrastructure services, applications operations, and data operations for Facebook business. Chris previously held other leadership roles in the industry including Vice President of Infrastructure AutoDesk, VP of Engineering & Infrastructure Operations at Symantec, and Principal of Architecture Services at VeriSign. Chris is also the founder and former President and CEO of iDini Corporation, a provider of scalable network computing for carrier-grade cloud services serving mobile devices.

Join me in welcoming Chris to Mozilla!

Denelle