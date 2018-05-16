Update on Fight for Net Neutrality in U.S. – Senate votes to save net neutrality, now it’s up to the House

Today, the U.S. Senate passed a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to save net neutrality and overturn the FCC’s disastrous order to end net neutrality protections.

We’re pleased this resolution passed – it’s a huge step, but the battle to protect net neutrality and reinstate the 2015 rules isn’t over. The next step is for the motion to go to the House of Representatives for a vote before the order is supposed to go into effect on June 11. Unfortunately, the rules in the House will make passage much harder than in the Senate; at this point, it’s not clear when, or if, there will be a vote there.

We will continue to fight for net neutrality in every way possible as we try to protect against erosion into a discriminatory internet, with ultimately a far worse experience for any users and businesses who don’t pay more for special treatment.

We are leading the legal battle in Mozilla v. FCC, working closely with policymakers, and educating consumers through advocacy for an open, equal, accessible internet.

And, we’re not alone – last week we partnered with organizations like Consumer Reports and the Electronic Frontier Foundation in the Red Alert protest to encourage Americans to call Congress in support of net neutrality. Consumers also share their support for the net neutrality fight- we recently conducted a poll that shows 91% of Americans believe consumers should be able to freely and quickly access their preferred content on the internet.

As I said in December– The FCC decision to obliterate the 2015 net neutrality protections is the result of broken processes, broken politics, and broken policies. The end of net neutrality would only benefit Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and it would end the internet as we know it, harming every day users and small businesses, eroding free speech, competition, innovation and user choice in the process.

Net neutrality is a core characteristic of the internet, and crucial for the economy and everyday lives. It is imperative that all internet traffic be treated equally, without discrimination against content or type of traffic — that’s how the internet was built and what has made it one of the greatest inventions of all time.

We’ll keep fighting for the open internet, and so we ask you to call your members of Congress to make sure that politicians decide to protect their constituents rather than increase the power of ISPs.