A Statement About Facebook and Color of Change

Color of Change is one of the leading civil rights organizations of our time, and we at Mozilla have been immensely privileged to collaborate with them on the Ford-Mozilla Open Web Fellows initiative and on a number of areas around internet health.

Their work is pioneering, inspiring, and has been crucial for representing the voices of a key community in debates about the internet. As a technology community, we need more and diverse voices in the work to make the internet open, accessible, and safe for all.

Recently, some concerning allegations regarding practices by Facebook have been raised in high-profile media coverage, including a New York Times article. We are pleased that Facebook is meeting with Color of Change to discuss these issues. We hope Facebook and Color of Change can identify ways that we, as a tech community, can work together to address the biggest challenges facing the internet.