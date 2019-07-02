Mozilla joins brief for protection of LGBTQ employees from discrimination

Last year, we joined the call in support of transgender equality as part of our longstanding commitment to diversity, inclusion and fostering a supportive work environment. Today, we are proud to join over 200 companies, big and small, as friends of the court, in a brief brought to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Proud to reaffirm that everyone deserves to be protected from discrimination, whatever their sexual orientation or gender identity. Diversity fuels innovation & competition. It's a necessary part of a healthy, supportive workplace and of a healthy internet. https://t.co/T9gXX4kiI5 — Mozilla (@mozilla) July 2, 2019

The brief says, in part:

“Amici support the principle that no one should be passed over for a job, paid less, fired, or subjected to harassment or any other form of discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Amici’s commitment to equality is violated when any employee is treated unequally because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. When workplaces are free from discrimination against LGBT employees, everyone can do their best work, with substantial benefits for both employers and employees.”