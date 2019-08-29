My Next Chapter

Earlier this morning I shared the news internally that – while I’ve been a Mozillian for 15 years so far, and plan to be for many more years – this will be my last year as CEO.

When I returned to Mozilla just over five years ago, it was during a particularly tumultuous time in our history. Looking back it’s amazing to reflect on how far we’ve come, and I am so incredibly proud of all that our teams have accomplished over the years.

Today our products, technology and policy efforts are stronger and more resonant in the market than ever, and we have built significant new organizational capabilities and financial strength to fuel our work. From our new privacy-forward product strategy to initiatives like the State of the Internet we’re ready to seize the tremendous opportunity and challenges ahead to ensure we’re doing even more to put people in control of their connected lives and shape the future of the internet for the public good.

In short, Mozilla is an exceptionally better place today, and we have all the fundamentals in place for continued positive momentum for years to come.

It’s with that backdrop that I made the decision that it’s time for me to take a step back and start my own next chapter. This is a good place to recruit our next CEO and for me to take a meaningful break and recharge before considering what’s next for me. It may be a cliché — but I’ll embrace it — as I’m also looking forward to spending more time with my family after a particularly intense but gratifying tour of duty.

However, I’m not wrapping up today or tomorrow, but at year’s end. I’m absolutely committed to ensuring that we sustain the positive momentum we have built. Mitchell Baker and I are working closely together with our Board of Directors to ensure leadership continuity and a smooth transition. We are conducting a search for my successor and I will continue to serve as CEO through that transition. If the search goes beyond the end of the year, Mitchell will step in as interim CEO if necessary, to ensure we don’t miss a beat. And I will stay engaged for the long-term as advisor to both Mitchell and the Board, as I’ve done before.

I am grateful to have had this opportunity to serve Mozilla again, and to Mitchell for her trust and partnership in building this foundation for the future.

Over the coming months I’m excited to share with you the new products, technology and policy work that’s in development now. I am more confident than ever that Mozilla’s brightest days are yet to come.