Thank you, Chris.

Chris Beard has been Mozilla Corporation’s CEO for 5 and a half years. Chris has announced 2019 will be his last year in this role. I want to thank Chris from the bottom of my heart for everything he has done for Mozilla. He has brought Mozilla enormous benefits — new ideas, new capabilities, new organizational approaches. As CEO Chris has put us on a new and better path. Chris’ tenure has seen the development of important organization capabilities and given us a much stronger foundation on which to build. This includes reinvigorating our flagship web browser Firefox to be once again a best-in-class product. It includes recharging our focus on meeting the online security and privacy needs facing people today. And it includes expanding our product offerings beyond the browser to include a suite of privacy and security-focused products and services from Facebook Container and Enhanced Tracking Protection to Firefox Monitor.

Chris will remain an advisor to the board. We recognize some people may think these words are a formula and have no deep meaning. We think differently. Chris is a true “Mozillian.” He has been devoted to Mozilla for the last 15 years, and has brought this dedication to many different roles at Mozilla. When Chris left Mozilla to join Greylock as an “executive-in-residence” in 2013, he remained an advisor to Mozilla Corporation. That was an important relationship, and Chris and I were in contact when it started to become clear that Chris could be the right CEO for MoCo. So over the coming years I expect to work with Chris on mission-related topics. And I’ll consider myself lucky to do so.

One of the accomplishments of Chris’ tenure is the strength and depth of Mozilla Corporation today. The team is strong. Our organization is strong, and our future full of opportunities. It is precisely the challenges of today’s world, and Mozilla’s opportunities to improve online life, that bring so many of us to Mozilla. I personally remain deeply focused on Mozilla. I’ll be here during Chris’ tenure, and I’ll be here after his tenure ends. I’m committed to Mozilla, and to making serious contributions to improving online life and developing new technical capabilities that are good for people.

Chris will remain as CEO during the transition. We will continue to develop the work on our new engagement model, our focus on privacy and user agency. To ensure continuity, I will increase my involvement in Mozilla Corporation’s internal activities. I will be ready to step in as interim CEO should the need arise.

The Board has retained Tuck Rickards of the recruiting firm Russell Reynolds for this search. We are confident that Tuck and team understand that Mozilla products and technology bring our mission to life, and that we are deeply different than other technology companies. We’ll say more about the search as we progress.

The internet stands at an inflection point today. Mozilla has the opportunity to make significant contributions to a better internet. This is why we exist, and it’s a key time to keep doing more. We offer heartfelt thanks to Chris for leading us to this spot, and for leading the rejuvenation of Mozilla Corporation so that we are fit for this purpose, and determined to address big issues.

Mozilla’s greatest strength is the people who respond to our mission and step forward to take on the challenge of building a better internet and online life. Chris is a shining example of this. I wish Chris the absolute best in all things.

I’ll close by stating a renewed determination to find ways for everyone who seeks safe, humane and exciting online experiences to help create this better world.