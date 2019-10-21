Nate Weiner, formerly CEO of Pocket, to take expanded role at Mozilla focused on New Markets

Nate Weiner, founder and CEO of Pocket, has been promoted to SVP of a new product organization, New Markets, at Mozilla. The New Markets organization will be working to expand and scale Mozilla’s product portfolio alongside the Firefox and Emerging Technologies teams. The Pocket and Emerging Markets teams will live within the New Markets organization.

As part of this change, Pocket Chief Technology Officer and Head of Operations Matt Koidin will step into a new role taking over day-to-day leadership as VP and General Manager of Pocket, continuing to report to Nate. Acquired by Mozilla in 2017, Pocket is a platform used by millions of people worldwide to discover, capture, and spend time with the stories that fascinate and fuel them.