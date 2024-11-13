A tribute to Dian Ina Mahendra

It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my dear friend, Dian Ina Mahendra, who left us after a long battle with illness. Dian Ina was a remarkable woman whose warmth, kindness, and ever-present support touched everyone around her. Her ability to offer solutions to even the most challenging problems was truly a gift, and she had an uncanny knack for finding a way out of every situation.

Dian Ina’s contribution to Mozilla spanned back to the launch of Firefox 4 in 2011. She had also been heavily involved during the days of Firefox OS, the Webmaker campaign, FoxYeah, and most recently, Firefox Rocket (later renamed Firefox Lite) when it first launched in Indonesia. Additionally, she had been a dedicated contributor to localization through Pontoon.

Those who knew Dian Ina were constantly drawn to her, not just for her brilliant ideas, but for her open heart and listening ear. She was the person people turned to when they needed advice or simply someone to talk to. No matter how big or small the problem, she always knew just what to say, offering guidance with grace and clarity.

Beyond her wisdom, Dian Ina was a source of light and laughter. Her fun-loving nature and infectious energy made her the key person everyone turned to when they were looking for recommendations, whether it was for the best restaurant in town, a great book, or even advice on life itself. Her opinions were trusted, not only for their insight but also for the care she took in considering what would truly benefit others.

Her impact on those around her was immeasurable. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, wisdom, and a deep sense of trust from everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. We will miss her dearly, but her spirit and the lessons she shared will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Here are some of the memories that people shared about Dian Ina:

Franc: Ina was a funny person, always with a smile. We shared many events like All Hands, Leadership Summit and more. Que la tierra te sea leve.

Rosana Ardila: Dian Ina was a wonderful human being. I remember her warm smile, when she was supporting the community, talking about art or food. She was independent and principled and so incredibly fun to be around. I was looking forward to seeing her again, touring her museum in Jakarta, discovering more food together, talking about art and digital life, the little things you do with people you like. She was so multifaceted, so smart and passionate. She left a mark on me and I will remember her, I’ll keep the memory of her big smile with me.

Delphine: I am deeply saddened to hear of Dian Ina’s passing. She was a truly kind and gentle soul, always willing to lend a hand. I will cherish the memories of our conversations and her dedication to her work as a localizer and valued member of the Mozilla community. Her presence will be profoundly missed.

Fauzan: For me, Ina is the best mentor in conflict resolution, design, art, dan L10n. She is totally irreplaceable in Indonesian community. We already missed her a lot.

William: I will never forget that smile and that contagious laughter of yours. I have such fond memories of my many trips to Jakarta, in large part thanks to you. May you rest in peace dearest Dian Ina.

Amira Dhalla: I’m going to remember Ina as the thoughtful, kind, and warm person she always was to everyone around her. We have many memories together but I specifically remember us giggling and jumping around together on the grounds of a castle in Scotland. We had so many fun memories together talking technology, art, and Indonesia. I’m saddened by the news of her passing but comforted by the Mozilla community honoring her in a special way and know we will keep her legacy alive.

Kiki: Mbak Ina was one of the female leaders I looked up to within the Mozilla Indonesia Community. She embodied all the definition of a smart and capable woman. The kind who was brave, assertive and above all, so fun to be around. I like that she can keep things real by not being afraid of sharing the hard truth, which is truly appreciative within a community setting. I always thought about her and her partner (Mas Mahen) as a fun and intelligent couple. Deep condolences to Mas Mahen and her entire family in Malang and Bandung. She left a huge mark on the Mozilla Indonesia Community, and she’ll be deeply missed.