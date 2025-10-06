Building a fairer future for digital advertising: Mozilla partners with Index Exchange

Advertising can and should work better — for people, for publishers, and for brands. That belief is what drives Mozilla’s growing investment in rebuilding digital advertising around trust, transparency and fairness.

For too long, the web’s primary funding model has relied on hidden data collection and opaque ad systems that work around users instead of with them. Mozilla’s approach is different: We’re building an alternative that aligns commercial success with user respect, giving advertisers new ways to show up responsibly in environments people actually trust.



“Advertising funds the open internet, but it needs a new foundation,” said Suba Vasudevan, COO of Mozilla.org and SVP at Mozilla Corp. “Advertisers have always cared about brand safety. The missing piece has been trust in the platforms where ads run. That’s the gap Mozilla is closing; making the advertising environment itself something that both brands and users can trust. And we do this all while protecting the privacy of our users’ data.”



This week at Advertising Week New York 2025, Mozilla announced a key step in that journey — a partnership with Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges. Together, we’re proving that trusted environments can also deliver trusted performance.



“Our partnership with Mozilla demonstrates how programmatic can evolve to create stronger outcomes for brands and better experiences for consumers,” said Lori Goode, CMO of Index Exchange. “By uniting Mozilla’s trusted environment with Index’s infrastructure, we’re building a model of programmatic rooted in quality, accountability, and long-term value.”

Creating a new model for responsible advertising

The collaboration between Mozilla and Index Exchange is part of a larger effort to evolve how advertising supports the open web. It’s about expanding options for marketers who want to reach audiences in ways that are both effective and ethical — replacing tracking-heavy systems with transparent, trust-centered design.

• Scale where it matters. For marketers committed to building on trusted platforms, curated PMP deals with Mozilla and Index Exchange offer a way to connect with engaged audiences in respectful, brand-safe environments — aligning performance goals with user trust in the fastest-growing programmatic channel (~88% of global spend).

• No personal identifiers. Mozilla and Index Exchange ensure that no personal identifiers or cross-site tracking are ever used — reflecting our shared commitment to respect users and create ad experiences people can trust.

• Future-ready monetization. Firefox research shows that even privacy-minded users welcome thoughtful personalization when it improves their experience — but only when delivered responsibly and with clear user control.



• A unique audience opportunity. Firefox reaches hundreds of millions of people worldwide, offering marketers the chance to build connections in a trusted, brand-safe environment with engaged audiences often underrepresented on other platforms.

On stage at Advertising Week New York

Mozilla and Index Exchange will debut the partnership during a keynote conversation, “Adding Trust to Your Ad Buy: The Smartest Spend in Marketing Today,” on the Advertising Week Innovation Stage, Monday, Oct. 6. The session will explore how advertisers can drive performance by investing in trust — not just in creative or campaigns, but in the platforms that power them.



At Mozilla, we’ve always believed that advertising, done responsibly, can help sustain the open web. This partnership is proof of that belief — a tangible example of how innovation and trust can go hand in hand, delivering value for advertisers and for the internet itself. For more about Mozilla Ads, visit: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/advertising/.