Firefox’s free built-in VPN uncaps data limit through January 2027

Whether you’re heading home to see family this winter or taking a well-earned break before the year wraps up, we want you to browse with a little more peace of mind. That’s why, as our gift to you, everyone using Firefox’s free built-in VPN gets unlimited data starting today, November 10, through January 31, 2027. Sign in with a Mozilla account and unlock extra privacy for all that shopping, travel planning, and everyday browsing, no gift receipt required.

Using Firefox’s free built-in VPN makes it harder for websites to use your IP address to determine where you are, or connect your visits across the web. Most importantly, you’re not trading your browsing data for that protection: Firefox doesn’t sell your browsing data, interrupt you with ads, or keep a record of the websites you visit.

You can use VPN to:

Keep the sites you visit private on shared Wi-Fi. You might use café Wi-Fi to check your itinerary, or look up something you’d prefer to keep to yourself while at a relative’s house. Turning on VPN helps hide the sites you’re visiting from whoever runs those Wi-Fi networks so your browsing habits stay your own.

You might use café Wi-Fi to check your itinerary, or look up something you’d prefer to keep to yourself while at a relative’s house. Turning on VPN helps hide the sites you’re visiting from whoever runs those Wi-Fi networks so your browsing habits stay your own. Change your browsing location. Firefox’s built-in VPN lets you change where your connection appears to come from, making it easy to check news from home while abroad.

Two things to remember:

VPN doesn’t make you anonymous online or hide browsing history on your device. Websites can recognize you through cookies or when you sign into an account. Use Private Window to browse without logging new visits in your Firefox history. Firefox’s built-in VPN only covers browsing within Firefox. For protection across other apps on your device, check out Mozilla VPN (a separate, paid subscription service).

Firefox’s free built-in VPN is available to people using Firefox on desktop and Android (iOS is coming soon!). To start using the service:

Sign up for a Mozilla account if you don’t yet have one.

Select the VPN icon in Firefox’s toolbar on desktop or open the three-dot menu and go to Settings > VPN on your Android device.

Follow the setup prompts, turn on VPN, and start browsing.

You can check for availability in your region and review full instructions for using VPN on desktop and Android in our Help Center.

Download Firefox to try it out today.