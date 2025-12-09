You got more with Firefox in 2025 

In 2025, we rolled out one update after another, all aimed at making your browsing better — with more flow, speed, choice, and control over your information and experience. Your window to the internet, whether on desktop, mobile, or across all your devices, has gotten an upgrade this year.

More flow:

Tab Groups

Try Tab Groups to bring calm to tab chaos — whether you keep three tabs open or three thousand. Color-coded groups make it easy to gather related tabs, stay organized, and jump between projects without losing your place. News you read daily? Weekend hobby research? That big trip you’re planning? There’s a group for that.

Vertical Tabs

Vertical Tabs give you another way to browse — stacking tabs along the side of your window instead of across the top. If you like seeing more of your open tabs at a glance or want a tidier layout, Vertical Tabs give you an alternate view that’s easy to scan and move through.

Address Bar Shortcuts

Address Bar Shortcuts let you jump straight to what you’re looking for using simple, natural keywords. You can quickly search things like open tabs, bookmarks, history, or browser actions by typing helpful shortcuts (like @tabs or @bookmarks) right in the bar — an intuitive way to find what you need without breaking your flow.

More speed:

Shake to Summarize (iOS)

On mobile, every moment counts. Shake to Summarize lets you get the key points of what you’re reading with a quick shake or tap. Recipes highlight the steps, sports show the scores, and news pulls out main takeaways — all within seconds. It even earned a Special Mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025. To activate it, you can:

Shake your device.

Tap the thunderbolt icon in the address bar.

Or, from the menu, tap three dots > Summarize Page.

Save Web Apps (Windows)

Firefox lets you save sites to your Windows taskbar and run them as web apps. Once clicked, they open in their own window, so your favorite tools and services are easy to find and quick to launch. You can add any website to the taskbar, just click the web apps icon that appears in the address bar.

Link Previews

Link Previews give you a quick snapshot of what’s behind a link before you open it. No more opening a handful of tabs only to close most of them — just instant context to help you decide where to go next. To activate, click and hold a link for about a second (long press), or right-click on a link and choose ‘Preview Link’ from the menu.

Unload Tabs

Unload Tabs helps your browser run more efficiently by putting inactive tabs to sleep. They stay visible and ready to reopen instantly when you need them — without slowing down the rest of your browser. Right-click any tab and select ‘Unload Tab’ to try it out.

More choice:

AI Chatbots

Unlike browsers that tie you to one default assistant, Firefox lets you choose the AI chatbot you want, right in the sidebar. Keep your preferred assistant within reach, get quick answers without switching tabs, and browse the way that works best for you.

Perplexity

We integrated Perplexity as a secondary search option, offering conversational answers with citations you can trust. It’s a powerful alternative for people who want direct, verifiable information without digging through long pages of results.

Custom Wallpapers

Now you can personalize the look and feel of your browser with curated wallpaper collections or your own images. Create a space that’s uniquely yours by opening a new tab and clicking the pencil icon to start customizing.

More control:

PDF Editing

Firefox’s built-in PDF editor now includes signatures and commenting tools. Add notes, mark up documents, sign forms, and review everything from one convenient sidebar — no extra software required.

Visual Search

Visual Search powered by Google Lens lets you look up what you see with a quick right-click on any image. This desktop-only feature makes searching more intuitive and curiosity-driven. For now, it requires Google as your default search engine.

Screen Lock for Private Tabs (Android)

Your private browsing is exactly that: private. Screen Lock protects your private tabs using your device’s biometric authentication — fingerprints, facial recognition, or PIN — keeping your activity secure from anyone who picks up your phone.

Profile Management

Try profiles to help you keep different parts of your digital life separate. Work vs. personal browsing? School vs. gaming? Create profiles for each, switch between them instantly, and stay focused. Feedback from students, professionals, and contributors helped shape the version rolling out today.

Thanks for a great 2025!

You got a lot more with Firefox this year — from smoother tab management and faster ways to find information to new tools that give you more choice and more control. Wherever the internet takes you, we’ll keep building a browser that puts you first.

To stay on top of the latest in the new year, be the first to know by checking our release notes or What’s New in Firefox. Thanks for being part of the journey.